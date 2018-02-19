CORRECTED-ProSieben in exclusive talks with General Atlantic on digital stake sale - source

(Corrects name of General Atlantic in headline and para 3)

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is in exclusive talks with private equity firm General Atlantic over the sale of a minority stake in its digital unit, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Two sources familiar with the matter said it was possible but not yet certain that the German media company would unveil a deal when departing CEO Thomas Ebeling announces his final set of annual results on Thursday.

ProSieben declined to comment while General Atlantic could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Douglas Busvine)