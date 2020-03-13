Deputy CEO of ProSieben out after 'soap opera' jibe

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - The deputy chief executive of ProSiebenSat.1 Media is leaving the broadcaster after slamming what he called a “boardroom soap opera” at the crisis-hit German broadcaster.

Conrad Albert will resign by mutual consent with effect from April 30, the company said on Friday, joining an exodus by senior management that has gathered pace as CEO Max Conze has struggled to turn around the business.

Albert, a company veteran passed over in favour of Conze for the top job two years ago, leaves a year before his contract had been due to expire. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)