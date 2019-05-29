Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
May 29, 2019 / 8:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ProSieben CEO says welcomes Mediaset investment

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - ProsiebenSat.1 Media said on Wednesday it welcomed news that Italy’s Mediaset had acquired a 9.6% stake in the German broadcaster.

“We welcome Gruppo Mediaset’s investment and see this as a vote of confidence in our strategy and the team,” ProSieben CEO Max Conze said in a statement.

The stake purchase followed speculation that Mediaset was seeking to instigate a round of cross-border consolidation to strengthen the European TV industry’s defences against streaming giants Netflix and Amazon. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

