ProSieben CEO says not in strategic talks with Mediaset

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media is not in strategic talks with Mediaset , its new CEO Rainer Beaujean said on Thursday in response to the accumulation of a large minority stake by the Italian company.

Mediaset, controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, disclosed last month that it had raised its stake in ProSieben to 24.2% as it pushes ahead with plans to create a pan-European TV group. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)