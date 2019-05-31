ProSieben denies it's in talks with Mediaset on pan-European TV company

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 denied a newspaper report on Friday that it was in talks with Mediaset on creating a pan-European TV company after the Italian media house bought a 9.6% stake in it this week.

“We are not engaged in such a conversation,” ProSieben said in a statement to Reuters issued in response to a story in Italian newspaper Il Messaggero that it and Mediaset would form a joint holding company based in the Netherlands or Belgium.

Contradicting Il Messaggero’s reporting, ProSieben also said that its annual shareholders meeting, scheduled for June 12, would go ahead as planned. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Thomas Seythal)