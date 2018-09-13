FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

ProSieben not discussing cross-border merger - CEO

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media is not discussing a cross-border European merger and is instead focusing on developing its own business, CEO Max Conze told Reuters on Thursday.

“We are really focused on working on our own projects,” he said on the sidelines of the dmexco digital marketing fair in Cologne, after Italian broadcaster Mediaset said a day earlier it was working on a big European merger deal. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)

