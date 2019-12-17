ProSieben's U.S. production assets attract AMC, All3Media - sources

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s U.S. production business, which includes the maker of crime drama ‘Bosch’, is attracting interest from U.S.-based AMC and British peer All3Media, people familiar with the matter said.

ProSieben is hoping to collect final bids for Red Arrow in January and to strike a deal in the first quarter, the people said. The unit has been expected to fetch an enterprise value of more than 250 million euros ($276 million).

ProSieben CEO Max Conze wants to refresh a catalogue that was heavy with U.S. shows that failed to capture German television audiences. ProSieben took a charge against the cost of those flops earlier this year, denting its earnings.

ProSieben declined to comment, while AMC and All3Media were not immediately available for comment.

Separately, ProSieben is exploring the acquisition of U.S. live streaming app developer Meet Group, people familiar with the matter said.