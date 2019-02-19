UPDATE 1-ProSieben reshuffles senior management

* Rainer Beaujean to take over as CFO

* Two co-CEOs to lead each of three businesses

* Michaela Tod from Dyson to join as co-CEO entertainment

* 2019 off to a solid start, update due on March 7

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 on Tuesday named a new finance chief and reshuffled management as part of a reorganisation to make the media group less dependent on TV advertising revenues as audiences shift online.

The German broadcaster had to cut its revenue forecast in November, prompting new Chief Executive Max Conze, who took the helm in June after having run UK appliance maker Dyson, to come up with a turnaround plan.

Conze’s predecessor Thomas Ebeling was undone by weak advertising revenues at the Munich broadcaster’s core free-to-air channels as well as public comments in which he disparaged ProSieben’s TV viewers.

ProSieben has now appointed two Co-CEOs to lead each of the company’s three divisions - Entertainment, Red Arrow Studios and NuCom Group.

Wolfgang Link and Michaela Tod will lead the core television business, while James Baker and Reza Izad will head the content production division and Claas van Delden and Florian Tappeiner will be responsible for ecommerce.

“With this, more operative decision-making power will be transferred to the individual pillars thus setting up the group to be significantly more agile and effective and pushing ahead with its transformation even more consistently,” Conze said.

Conze is bringing in Tod from Dyson, where she led the Greater China region. ProSieben said she had expanded that business from a start-up to become one of Dyson’s top three markets, working closely with online groups like Alibaba and Tencent.

Separately, Rainer Beaujean, currently finance head at packaging firm Gerresheimer, will take over as CFO in July from Jan Kemper.

The company’s shares, which have lost more than 50 percent in the last year to trade near seven-year lows, were down 1.8 percent at 1314 GMT.

The 2018 preliminary results outlook was in line with the company’s guidance, Prosieben said. Year to date trading had got off to a solid start, with digital entertainment, NuCom Group and Red Arrow Studios all growing at a double-digit rate, the company said.

Prosieben will give a guidance update for 2019 on March 7.

In November, the company said it would focus on producing more local content in its entertainment division, expanding into digital formats, and developing its e-commerce portfolio, with which investor General Atlantic is a partner.