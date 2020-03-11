Financials
Mediaset considers ProSieben stake options, urges consolidation

MILAN, March 11 (Reuters) - Italian media group Mediaset is considering options for its 15.1% stake in ProSiebenSat.1 Media, CFO Marco Giordani said on Wednesday, adding that the need for the European TV industry to consolidate was now greater than ever.

Giordani told analysts on a conference call that Mediaset had structured its investment in its German counterpart so that it could leave if it wanted to.

He said Mediaset awaited a strategy update next month and would decide, based on it, whether “to stay, to leave or to increase” its investment. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

