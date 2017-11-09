FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosieben has spent a quarter of M&A budget since 2016 capital hike - CFO
November 9, 2017 / 8:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Prosieben has spent a quarter of M&A budget since 2016 capital hike - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 has spent 268 million euros ($310.93 million) on acquisitions since its 500 million euros capital hike a year ago, finance chief Jan Kemper said on Thursday.

Prosieben had said the cash call, which helped it build a cash pile of about 1 billion euros, was aimed at funding deals in e-commerce and content production in a bid to further diversify the business away from its core TV advertising operations.

$1 = 0.8619 euros Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

