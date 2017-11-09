FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 doesn't rule out European consolidation
Sections
Featured
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
Business
U.S., AT&T at odds over CNN in Time Warner deal
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 9, 2017 / 8:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 doesn't rule out European consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE said on Thursday it did not rule out European industry consolidation, adding however that it did not see itself as an acquirer, nor was a merger on the cards at the moment.

The comment was made by CEO Thomas Ebeling on a conference call with journalists after ProSieben lowered its 2017 sales and revenue guidance. The company’s shares fell by 2.5 percent in early Frankfurt trading.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.