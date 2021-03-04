ProSieben says not in merger talks with Mediaset or RTL

March 4 (Reuters) - ProSiebensat.1 Media is not in talks on a potential merger with minority shareholder Mediaset, CEO Rainer Beaujean said on Thursday, while an expression of interest in a deal by RTL was not practically relevant.

Beaujean said he was not in touch with Thomas Rabe, the CEO of TV group RTL and its parent, Bertelsmann, after Rabe was recently quoted as saying a merger would be interesting if allowed by competition regulators.

Asked about ProSieben’s online beauty retailer Flaconi, Beaujean reiterated that he would consider a sale of assets where ProSieben may not be the best owner. ProSieben is seeking a buyer for Flaconi, a source said last month. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)