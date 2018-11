FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German commercial broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 on Wednesday lowered its sales outlook for the current year, citing the deconsolidation of business activities, including its video-on-demand service maxdome.

The group now expects revenues to fall by a low-single-digit percentage to around 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion), having previously forecast a low to mid-single digit percentage increase. ($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)