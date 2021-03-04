ProSieben forecasts single-digit growth in 2020 after strong Q4

March 4 (Reuters) - German broadcaster Prosiebensat.1 Media forecast on Thursday that its revenue and profits would grow in single digits this year, after a strong showing in the fourth quarter when TV advertising seasonally peaks.

Munich-based ProSieben forecast that revenue would grow by between 2% and 7% this year, while it saw core earnings at 720-780 million euros ($868-$940 million), up from last year’s 706 million euros. ($1 = 0.8295 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)