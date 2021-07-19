ProSieben hikes outlook on advertising resurgence

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media hiked its forecast for sales and profits this year on Monday, as it reported strong growth in the second quarter driven by its core advertising business.

Munich-based ProSieben said second-quarter revenue grew by 47% while core profits, measured as adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) grew sevenfold from the pandemic-hit quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine)