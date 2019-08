FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media reported a 4% rise in second-quarter revenue as growth at its content and e-commerce divisions offset a slide in advertising at its core TV franchise.

ProSieben said adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 18%, as expected, as it invested in new productions to freshen its slate of local programming. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)