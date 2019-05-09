Earnings Season
May 9, 2019 / 5:36 AM / in 2 hours

ProSieben stands by guidance, sets June launch for streaming venture

1 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media           
reported a 4 percent gain in first-quarter revenues on Thursday,
buoyed by its production and e-commerce divisions, but core
profits declined as weak revenues in its legacy commercial TV
operation weighed.
    The German broadcaster had guided for a decline in earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), and its reported 5 percent drop just beat expectations
in a Reuters poll of analysts.             
    CEO Max Conze, who has just bet a million euros on ProSieben
stock, wants to transform the company into a digital media and
e-commerce enterprise. He announced that a TV streaming venture,
called 'Joyn', would launch in June.             

 (Reporting by Douglas Busvine
Editing by Michelle Martin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below