ProSieben stands by guidance, sets June launch for streaming venture

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media reported a 4 percent gain in first-quarter revenues on Thursday, buoyed by its production and e-commerce divisions, but core profits declined as weak revenues in its legacy commercial TV operation weighed. The German broadcaster had guided for a decline in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and its reported 5 percent drop just beat expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts. CEO Max Conze, who has just bet a million euros on ProSieben stock, wants to transform the company into a digital media and e-commerce enterprise. He announced that a TV streaming venture, called 'Joyn', would launch in June. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)