ProSiebenSat 1 cuts guidance again, drops Q4 advertising forecast

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 dropped its outlook for revenues and profits for the year on Wednesday and abandoned a forecast for TV advertising revenues in its home market in the fourth quarter.

Munich-based ProSieben had already cut its advertising market outlook three times and in a regulatory news release issued after market hours, said it would only be able to give an overall statement after the month of December. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)