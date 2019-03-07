Broadcasting
ProSiebenSat.1 sees pronounced decline in earnings in Q2, Q3

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media said it would experience a pronounced decline in earnings, mainly in the second and third quarters of this year, as it expenses investments in its entertainment business.

Munich-based ProSieben, which is diversifying into e-commerce to offset weakness in its core commercial TV business, reiterated guidance given in November that group revenues would grow by mid-single digits this year with core profit margins of 22-25 percent. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

