UPDATE 1-ProSieben hikes outlook on advertising resurgence

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media hiked its forecast for sales and profits this year on Monday, as it reported strong growth in the second quarter driven by its core advertising business.

Munich-based ProSieben said second-quarter revenue grew by 47% while core profits, measured as adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) grew sevenfold from the pandemic-hit quarter a year earlier.

“The significant recovery and clear growth of our advertising revenues in the second quarter show how attractive the medium of TV continues to be,” CEO Rainer Beaujean said in a statement. “We are optimistic that this trend will continue.”

Under German stock exchange rules, companies are required to pre-release results that diverge materially from forecasts or market expectations.

ProSieben raised its outlook for full-year revenue to between 4.4 and 4.5 billion euros ($5.2-$5.3 billion), implying growth of 9%-11%, up from an earlier forecast of 5%-10% growth.

It forecasts adjusted EBITDA at a mid-point of 820 million euros, implying year-on-year growth of 16%, up from a previous forecast range of 750-800 million euros.

The company is due to publish full second-quarter results on Aug. 5.