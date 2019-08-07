UPDATE 1-ProSieben Q2 revenues ahead 4% as growth areas offset TV ad slide

* Adjusted EBITDA down 18% on programming investments

* Guidance confirmed for 2019

* New streaming venture Joyn has 3.8 million users (Adds detail, context)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat 1 Media reported a 4% rise in second-quarter revenue as growth at its content and e-commerce divisions offset a slide in advertising at its core TV franchise.

ProSieben said adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 18%, as expected, as it invested in new productions to freshen its slate of local programming.

“These investments are now reflected in adjusted EBITDA – a planned and conscious decision to invest in the future of ProSiebenSat.1,” CEO Max Conze said in a statement.

“We are convinced this will pay off and we are on the right track focusing on local and digital.”

The Munich-based company confirmed its guidance for the full year, with an EBITDA margin goal of 22-25% and a mid-single-digit percentage increase in revenues.

Conze, hired a year ago after a series of earnings misses, has sought to recast ProSieben as a digital media and commerce player capable of withstanding the viewing revolution wrought by streaming services like Netflix.

In June, ProSieben launched its own streaming venture with Discovery Inc, called Joyn, which has attracted 3.8 million active users across all devices and counts 2.4 million installed apps.

TV ad revenues declined by 3% in the second quarter, even as ProSieben reported its best audience share in four years thanks to hit shows including “The Masked Singer”.

That was more than offset by a 28% gain in revenues at production unit Red Arrow Studios, an increase of 18% percent at e-commerce division Nucom, and a 26% rise in digital and smart advertising, ProSieben said. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)