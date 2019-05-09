UPDATE 1-ProSieben stands by guidance, sets June launch for streaming venture

Company News
ProSieben stands by guidance, sets June launch for streaming venture

    FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media           
reported a 4 percent gain in first-quarter revenues on Thursday,
buoyed by its production and e-commerce divisions, but core
profits declined as weak revenues in its legacy commercial TV
operation weighed.
    The German broadcaster had guided for a decline in earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), and its reported 5 percent drop just beat expectations
in a Reuters poll of analysts.             
    CEO Max Conze, who has just bet a million euros on ProSieben
stock, wants to transform the company into a digital media and
e-commerce enterprise. He announced that a TV streaming venture,
called 'Joyn', would launch in June.             
    Joyn, a joint venture with Discovery Inc          , will
offer a slate of 50 channels live as well as video on demand as
the partners respond to the challenge of streaming giants like
Netflix          and Amazon Prime         . 
    "We are investing in the future of our business and
concentrating on our priorities: Our unique streaming platform
Joyn will play a decisive role," Conze said in a statement.
    Conze, the former CEO of appliance maker Dyson, is focusing
on 'smart reach' to help advertisers - including firms in
ProSieben's own e-commerce portfolio - to attract the attention
of viewers.
    Revenue at its NuCom division, which spans home improvement,
dating and price comparison sites, grew by 14 percent after
adjustment for portfolio and currency effects. The Red Arrow
Studios production arm was ahead by 31 percent thanks to hit
shows "The Weekly", "Vienna Blood" and "Bosch".
    That offset a 4 percent slide in advertising revenues that
hit ProSieben's Entertainment division, which still accounted
for nearly two thirds of revenues in the latest quarter.
    ProSieben reiterated its forecast that earnings would
decline in the second and third quarters but stood by its EBITDA
margin goal of 22-25 percent for 2019 as a whole, and for a
mid-single-digit percentage revenue increase.

