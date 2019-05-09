UPDATE 1-ProSieben stands by guidance, sets June launch for streaming venture

(Adds details, CEO quote) FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media reported a 4 percent gain in first-quarter revenues on Thursday, buoyed by its production and e-commerce divisions, but core profits declined as weak revenues in its legacy commercial TV operation weighed. The German broadcaster had guided for a decline in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and its reported 5 percent drop just beat expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts. CEO Max Conze, who has just bet a million euros on ProSieben stock, wants to transform the company into a digital media and e-commerce enterprise. He announced that a TV streaming venture, called 'Joyn', would launch in June. Joyn, a joint venture with Discovery Inc , will offer a slate of 50 channels live as well as video on demand as the partners respond to the challenge of streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime . "We are investing in the future of our business and concentrating on our priorities: Our unique streaming platform Joyn will play a decisive role," Conze said in a statement. Conze, the former CEO of appliance maker Dyson, is focusing on 'smart reach' to help advertisers - including firms in ProSieben's own e-commerce portfolio - to attract the attention of viewers. Revenue at its NuCom division, which spans home improvement, dating and price comparison sites, grew by 14 percent after adjustment for portfolio and currency effects. The Red Arrow Studios production arm was ahead by 31 percent thanks to hit shows "The Weekly", "Vienna Blood" and "Bosch". That offset a 4 percent slide in advertising revenues that hit ProSieben's Entertainment division, which still accounted for nearly two thirds of revenues in the latest quarter. ProSieben reiterated its forecast that earnings would decline in the second and third quarters but stood by its EBITDA margin goal of 22-25 percent for 2019 as a whole, and for a mid-single-digit percentage revenue increase. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Michelle Martin)