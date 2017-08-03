UPDATE 1-ProSieben tempers TV ad market outlook but sees recovery

* Now sees TV ad growth at lower end of forecast range

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Top German free-to-air broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 was slightly more downbeat on Thursday about the TV advertising market but confirmed its full-year revenue and profit targets thanks to its e-commerce ventures and operating cost savings.

The broadcaster of hit shows such as “Germany’s Next Top Model” said it still expected German TV ad sales to grow 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, but added: “The lower end of this range is perceived more likely from ProSiebenSat.1’s point of view.”

ProSieben has said it expects to grow in line with the market. Its German TV ad sales, which account for about half of total revenue, fell 4 percent in the second quarter.

ProSieben had already cut its German TV ad market outlook in May.

Shares in the broadcaster fell 2.5 percent to 33.52 euros by 1027 GMT on Thursday, the third worst performers in a broadly unchanged German blue-chip DAX index.

However, Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said he expected the TV ad market to bounce back in the second half as uncertainty caused by Brexit and French and Dutch elections receded.

ProSieben said it had maintained its leading position in the German TV market ahead of rival RTL with a 27 percent audience share and 41 percent advertising share in the quarter.

Second-quarter core profit (adjusted EBITDA) rose 6 percent to 270 million euros ($320 million), beating the average forecast of 264 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly revenue rose 9 percent to 962 million, a touch ahead of the poll average of 957 million euros.

“We continued our profitable growth despite the weaker development of the advertising market in the second quarter,” Ebeling said. “The investments in our commerce business are paying off.”

ProSieben’s commerce portfolio, which includes online sex toys shop Amorelie and a partnership with online dating site Parship, drove revenues with growth of 50 percent, accounting for almost a quarter of total sales.

ProSieben said it still expected revenues to rise by at least a high single-digit percentage in 2017, while adjusted EBITDA and underlying net profit would be above the 2016 level.

“Actually TV companies are much higher quality companies than a few years ago as their revenue diversification strategy has helped them to offset weaker TV advertising performance,” Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker wrote in a note, keeping his “buy” recommendation on ProSieben stock.

He noted that ProSieben planned to use proceeds from a capital increase last year and the sale of online travel agency Etraveli for bolt-on acquisitions, rather than a share buyback.

ProSieben’s eclectic approach to digital acquisitions and disposals has left many investors puzzling over its strategy. Critics say the company lacks a clear leader in its e-commerce portfolio. ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Joern Poltz; editing by David Clarke)