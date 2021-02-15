UPDATE 1-Mediaset has no concrete plans to increase ProSieben voting rights in next 12 months

(Updates with details)

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Mediaset currently has no plans to acquire additional voting rights in ProSiebenSat.1 Media in the next 12 months or to exercise influence on the appointment of management, according to a regulatory announcement on Monday.

The statement, signed by Silvio Berlusconi, follows the recent disclosure that Berlusconi’s voting rights attached to shares exceeded 10% of ProSieben on Jan. 21.

Berlusconi said he had no “concrete” plans to acquire additional voting rights, “except for shares subject to instruments already held”.

He said the purchase of more “shares and voting rights will be continuously reviewed and, if necessary, implemented depending on market conditions, the share price and possible strategic options”.

The most recent filing dated Jan. 21 shows that Berlusconi controls nearly 24% of ProSieben voting rights attached to shares and other instruments. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Hugh Lawson)