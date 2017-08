FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - European broadcasters TF1 , ProSiebenSat.1 and Mediaset announced plans on Friday for a common trading platform for digital video advertising to appeal to media agencies planning pan-European campaigns.

The joint venture, named European Broadcaster Exchange, will be based in London, ProSieben said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger; editing by David Clarke)