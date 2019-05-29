CORRECTED-Italy's Mediaset buys 9.6 pct stake in German broadcaster ProsiebenSat1

(Corrects in first para the stock market code for Prosiebensat1)

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Mediaset has bought a 9.6% stake in German peer Prosiebensat1, the Italian private broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Mediaset, which is owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest, in recent months repeatedly raised the idea of creating a pan-European TV player to fend off competition from established rivals and new entrants.

“The friendly acquisition of a stake in ProSiebenSat.1 is a long-term choice, aimed at creating value with an increasingly international outlook,” Mediaset CEO Piersilvio Berlusconi said in a statement.