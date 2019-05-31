Mediaset plans with Pro7 envisage holding company - Il Messaggero

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - The next step in plans by Italian broadcaster Mediaset to create a pan-European TV company with Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 is the creation of a holding company, Il Messaggero said on Friday.

The holding company would be based in the Netherlands or Belgium and not in Italy, Spain or Germany, the paper said, citing a plan drawn up by the adviser Citi.

Earlier this week, Mediaset bought a 9.6% stake in ProSieben following months of speculation it wanted to merge with the Munich-based operator.

Il Messaggero said Mediaset had bought the stake without the knowledge of ProSieben because it had heard a U.S. group was eying the German company.

Mediaset will not raise its stake in ProSieben above 10% for the time being so as not to trigger a series of mandatory filings, the paper said.

The creation of a holding company to control the two companies might not envisage any actual merger, it said, adding the advisers wanted to move quickly.

Besides Citi, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank are also working as consultants on the possible deal, Il Messaggero said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by David Holmes)