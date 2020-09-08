Proskauer taps secondaries market pro from Kirkland for private funds group

Proskauer Rose on Tuesday announced its latest lateral addition, welcoming a corporate partner from Kirkland & Ellis who was the lead on a nearly $1 billion deal earlier this year.

Christopher Robinson joined Proskauer on Tuesday as a partner in the firm’s private funds group and a member of its corporate department in New York. His practice centers around the secondaries market, in which private funds buy and sell pre-existing investor commitments.

