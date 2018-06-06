FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 2:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Australian small business lender Prospa delays listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say listing in headline)

SYDNEY, June 6 (Reuters) - Australian online small business lender Prospa Group Limited froze a sharemarket listing 15 minutes before its shares were due to begin trading on Wednesday after the corporate regulator questioned its loan terms.

Prospa planned to list a quarter of the business for A$146.5 million ($112.13 million) with the shares due to start trading at midday Sydney time (0200 GMT).

The company said at 11.45 am it was postponing the listing for 48 hours after the Australian Securities and Investments Commission asked about its “small business loan terms, in the context of an industry wide review into financial services small business loan term”. ($1 = 1.3065 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye and Paulina Duran; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

