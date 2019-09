JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa’s e-commerce giant Naspers tumbled more than 30% on Wednesday following the market debut of its spin-off Prosus in Amsterdam.

Prosus comprises Naspers’ global empire of consumer internet assets, with the jewel in the crown a 31% stake in Chinese tech titan Tencent.

Naspers shares were down 31.02% at 2,428 rand by 1021 GMT. (Reporting by Onke Ngcuka, editing by Louise Heavens)