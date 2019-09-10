Financials
Naspers' Prosus indicative pricing 58.70 euros per share

AMSTERDAM, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indicative pricing in the stock market floatation of Prosus, which is being spun out of South African company Naspers, was 58.70 euros per share, according to a Euronext statement on Tuesday.

The statement said 1,624,652,070 Prosus shares had been registered for the Sept. 11 floatation, implying a market capitalization of 95.3 billion euros for Prosus. Prosus will hold Naspers’ international consumer internet investments including a 31% stake in Chinese technology giant Tencent . (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese)

