Dutch tech investor Prosus sees jump in earnings share

AMSTERDAM, June 10 (Reuters) - Prosus NV, the Dutch investor with a 28.9% share of Chinese software giant Tencent , said on Thursday it expected full-year earnings per share to have nearly doubled in the past year, after a strong performance during the coronavirus crisis.

In a trading statement published after the close of trading in Amsterdam, Prosus said it expected earnings per share for its financial year ended March 31 would increase by $2.16-$2.32 per share, from $2.35 in the same period a year earlier.

Prosus, which is majority-owned by Naspers of South Africa, is due to report full earnings on June 21. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair)