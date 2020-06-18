Prosus says businesses grew well until March 31 year end

AMSTERDAM, June 18 (Reuters) - Prosus NV, the Amsterdam-based investor in consumer internet businesses, on Thursday said its key businesses grew strongly until March 31, but cautioned against potential negative impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak after then.

In a statement ahead of earnings on June 29, the company said it expects earnings per share to increase for the year ended March 31, 2020 by $0.05-$0.21.

Prosus said while its businesses were expected to continue to “benefit from secular growth trends, the global pandemic has negatively impacted some operations.”

Prosus, controlled by Naspers of South Africa, is a major shareholder in Tencent. (Reporting by Toby Sterling;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)