CORRECTED-Russian publishing house Prosveshcheniye ready for IPO when market improves

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian publishing house Prosveshcheniye is ready for an initial public offering when the market improves in which it could list 25-30 percent of its shares, the head of its parent company said on Tuesday.

The company, which said previously it could hold an IPO in 2018-2019, said current market conditions were not favourable for the deal, Vladimir Uzun told reporters.

According to Uzun, Prosveshcheniye is worth around 72 billion roubles ($1.22 billion). ($1 = 58.8124 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Louise Heavens)