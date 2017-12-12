FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian publishing house Prosveshcheniye ready for IPO when market improves
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
Future of Money
Bitcoin futures suggest breakneck rise in price to slow
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2017 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian publishing house Prosveshcheniye ready for IPO when market improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian publishing house Prosveshcheniye is ready for an initial public offering when the market improves in which it could list 20-30 percent of its shares, the head of its parent company said on Tuesday.

The company, which said previously it could hold an IPO in 2018-2019, said current market conditions were not favourable for the deal, Vladimir Uzun told reporters.

According to Uzun, Prosveshcheniye is worth around 72 billion roubles ($1.22 billion). ($1 = 58.8124 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.