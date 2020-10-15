Electric-bus maker Proterra gets $200 million investment

(Reuters) - U.S. electric-bus manufacturer Proterra Inc said on Thursday it has secured an investment of $200 million to support its battery and electric-drivetrain research and development.

The company received $150 million from Cowen Sustainable Advisors LLC and $50 million from Soros Fund Management, Generation Investment Management and Broadscale Group.

In July, sources told Reuters that Proterra was considering going public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Proterra, which counts car makers Daimler AG DAIGn.DE and BMW AG BMWG.DE among its investors, was last valued at $1.1 billion in a fundraising round in August 2019, according to PitchBook data.

The company could not be reached for comment on how the new fundraising has affected its valuation.

Burlingame, California-based Proterra was founded by mechanical engineer Dale Hill in Golden, Colorado, in 2004 and has provided hundreds of public transport buses to U.S. cities since inception.