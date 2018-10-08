Jury clears Bard of liability in third IVC filter test trial

A federal jury on Friday cleared C.R. Bard Inc of liability in the third test trial over allegations that its deep vein filters are defectively designed and injure patients, handing the company the second trial victory in the multidistrict litigation.

After roughly a day of deliberation, a jury in Phoenix, Arizona, federal court found Bard not liable in the case of Lisa Hyde, whose filter had to be removed in 2014 when fractured struts punctured her vein and migrated into her abdominal cavity and a heart chamber.

