Sub-prime lender Provident appoints Simon Thomas CFO

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sub-prime lender Provident Financial Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Simon Thomas as chief finance officer, with effect from Dec. 3.

Provident Financial, which is working to rebuild its businesses after a botched reorganisation and a series of regulatory investigations, said Finance Director Andrew Fisher would step down when Thomas takes over, but will stay on for three months for an orderly handover. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)