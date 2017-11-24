FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Provident Financial says Executive Chairman Manjit Wolstenholme dead
November 24, 2017 / 7:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Provident Financial says Executive Chairman Manjit Wolstenholme dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct to read 53, paragraph 1)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc said Executive Chairman Manjit Wolstenholme died at age 53 on Thursday.

The troubled lender had appointed Wolstenholme to the position in August, with the aim of turning around the group and protecting its franchises.

Senior Independent Director Malcolm Le May will take over as interim executive chairman, the lender said on Friday. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

