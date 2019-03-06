Provident Financial outlines growth plan after rejecting rival's takeover bid

March 6 (Reuters) - British lender Provident Financial Plc said on Wednesday that it had a clear plan to execute growth and efficiency efforts across its divisions, as it reiterated that rival Non-Standard Finance Plc’s takeover offer should firmly be rejected.

Provident Financial last week rejected a 1.3 billion pound ($1.71 billion) takeover bid launched by its former CEO and said it was looking for a better solution to turn around its business. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)