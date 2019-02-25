Financials
February 25, 2019 / 7:14 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Struggling lender Provident rejects $1.7 billion bid from rival

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Provident Financial rejected an unsolicited 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) offer from smaller rival Non-Standard Finance to buy the subprime lender, calling it a “highly opportunistic approach”.

“The board considers that this hostile offer represents an irresponsible approach in the context of a financially regulated business which is recovering from a period of substantial instability,” Provident said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7649 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

