UPDATE 1-NSF sets May 15 deadline for Provident hostile bid

April 29 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Non-Standard Finance (NSF) set May 15 as the new closing date for its hostile offer to buy bigger rival Provident Financial and the last date on which the bid can be declared unconditional for acceptances.

NSF’s bid for Provident is turning into a bitter war of words between the two subprime lenders. NSF accuses Provident Financial executives of mismanaging the company.

Provident has raised concerns about the strategic, operational and financial logic of NSF’s offer and its historical dividend payments and share buybacks, prompting NSF to identify errors related to its past payouts.

NSF said it would not be extending the deadline and that it expects the offer, led by NSF CEO John van Kuffeler, a former Provident CEO, to be declared wholly unconditional by June 5.

It has bid 1.3 billion pounds ($1.68 billion) for Provident, which has repeatedly rejected the offer.

“As we approach the final stages of this process, now feels like the right moment to remind those of you who have not already accepted our offer why I and the NSF Board believe strongly that you should do so,” van Kuffeler said in a statement.

The bid has the backing of investors Neil Woodford, Invesco and Marathon, who together hold more than 50 percent of both NSF and Provident, but has repeatedly been opposed by Provident as not in the interest of remaining shareholders.

NSF said the bid had the backing of holders of just over 51 percent of Provident’s shares. That is well short of its 90 percent target.

Provident did not immediately respond to a request for comment.