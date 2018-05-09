FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 6:23 AM / in an hour

Provident Financial says recovery plan on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Provident Financial said on Wednesday its recovery plans were on track and would deliver 2018 results in line with internal plans.

Provident has lost more than 70 percent of its value after the company swung into the red last year following two profit warnings which prompted the departure of CEO Peter Crook and the suspension of its dividend.

It has also been under investigation by Britain’s financial watchdog. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

