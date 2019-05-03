Provident paints healthy picture as NSF circles

May 3 (Reuters) - Sub-prime lender Provident Financial reported higher customer numbers and volumes for its major units for the first three months of 2019, bolstering its defence against a hostile bid from rival Non-Standard Finance (NSF).

Provident, which is trying to recover from a botched restructuring of its home credit business, said on Friday new and returning UK home credit customer growth was 27 percent higher than the first quarter of last year.