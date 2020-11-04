Provident's home credit collections back to pre-COVID-19 levels, 2020 on track

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Doorstep lender Provident Financial Plc said on Wednesday collection performance in its home credit business has now aligned with pre-coronavirus levels, with the company on track to meet market expectations for the year.

The company, which was pushed to a first-half loss partly due to higher impairment, reported a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio - a closely watched measure of balance sheet strength - of 36% as at September end. That was slightly higher than the 35.4% it posted in August. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)