UPDATE 1-Provident Financial sees FY 120 mln stg loss at consumer credit unit

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Provident Financial, which is dealing with issues at its door-to-door lending business, said it expected to report a loss of about 120 million pounds ($165.49 million) at the consumer credit division - the upper end of its guidance.

“This reflects a lower than expected rate of reconnection through the fourth quarter with those home credit customers whose relationship had been adversely impacted following the poorly executed migration to the new operating model in July 2017,” the company said on Tuesday.

The British sub-prime lender has suffered from a botched reorganisation of its door-to-door lending business that led to a profit warning, the departure of its CEO, and a share price plunge. Britain’s financial watchdog has also launched two probes into Provident Financial’s lending practices.

Provident first warned about problems at its door-to-door lending operation in late June, but said in August the situation had deteriorated and the business would lose between 80 million and 120 million pounds in 2017.

The lender said that as part of an ongoing process of looking at its costs, the home credit business would cut jobs at its central support functions.

Interim Executive Chairman Malcolm Le May said the lender had made progress in the search for a new chief.

Provident Financial said Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn units had both started talking to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with a “view to reaching a resolution to their respective investigations”. ($1 = 0.7251 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengalurul; Editing by Bernard Orr)