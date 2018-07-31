FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 31, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Provident Financial records 24 pct drop in first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Provident Financial reported a 24 percent drop in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit on Tuesday, hurt by disappointing collections results at its home credit business during the second quarter.

The sub-prime lender, which provides credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, said adjusted pre-tax profit fell to 74.9 million pounds ($98.33 million) in the six months ended June, from 98.6 million pounds a year earlier.

The company is trying to win back customers after problems at its door-to-door lending arm last year. ($1 = 0.7617 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.