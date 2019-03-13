UPDATE 1-Provident Financial swings to profit in 2018

(Adds results for units, background)

March 13 (Reuters) - Troubled subprime lender Provident Financial Plc swung to a pretax profit in 2018, bolstering its defence against a hostile takeover by smaller rival Non-Standard Finance Plc.

The company posted a statutory pretax profit of 90.7 million pounds ($118.88 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a pretax loss of 147.9 million pounds in 2017.

Provident, which suspended its dividend in 2017, also declared a nominal dividend of 10 pence per share for 2018.

Provident, a provider of loans to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, has been trying to boost its flagging share price after being hit by a string of bad news including a botched restructuring of its home credit business, profit warnings and a loss of top management.

The company, which has stood its ground against the 1.3 billion pound takeover bid, reiterated that the offer made by NSF is not in the interests of all shareholders.

It reported a smaller IFRS 9 adjusted loss before tax of 38.7 million pounds for its consumer credit division, adding that cost base is expected to reduce in 2019.

IFRS 9 adjusted pretax profit rose 1.6 percent to 184.3 million pounds at Vanquis Bank, Provident’s biggest unit that is at the heart of its defence against NSF.

The firm, which has delivered three profit warnings in the past 18 months, said it is “confident in the strategic direction for the group” due to the opportunities presented by Vanquis and the ability of its other businesses to work more closely with the unit going forward.

“We also recognise that we are managing the group’s recovery at a time when the UK macro-economic and political outlook is uncertain and we have proactively tightened our underwriting standards ... over the last two years,” Provident said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7630 pounds)