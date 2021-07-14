Lender Provident says UK regulator not behind its settlement plan

July 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has told lender Provident that it does not support the company’s settlement plan for its doorstep lending business, Provident said on Wednesday citing a letter it received from the regulator.

The company, which placed the unit into a managed run-off, said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had concluded that Provident’s proposed plan was inconsistent with its rules, principles and objectives. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Iain Withers)