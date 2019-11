Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sub-prime lender Provident Financial on Thursday reported a 6% growth in the number of new and returning customers at its home credit unit in the third quarter, but said overall customer numbers were still falling.

The company added that it had now cut a total of 1,400 jobs within the segment since a wrongly-executed restructuring in 2017. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)